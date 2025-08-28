Aurora Mobile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $4,000 in…

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $4,000 in its second quarter.

The Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The provider of mobile data services posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Aurora Mobile said it expects revenue in the range of $12.3 million to $12.7 million.

