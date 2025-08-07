AudioEye: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2,000 in its…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2,000 in its second quarter.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, AudioEye expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.2 million to $10.4 million for the fiscal third quarter.

AudioEye expects full-year earnings in the range of 71 cents to 73 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $40.3 million to $40.7 million.

AudioEye shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.66, a decline of 42% in the last 12 months.

