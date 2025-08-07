Atyr Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.5 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (ATYR) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

Atyr Pharma shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.24, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

