ATN International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $181.3 million in the period.

ATN International shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.61, a fall of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATNI

