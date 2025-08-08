Atmus Filtration: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $59.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $453.5 million in the period.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion.

Atmus Filtration shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATMU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATMU

