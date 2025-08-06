Atmos: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $186.4 million. The…

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The natural gas utility posted revenue of $838.8 million in the period.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $7.35 to $7.45 per share.

Atmos shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $157.02, a rise of 23% in the last 12 months.

