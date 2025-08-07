Atlassian: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.9 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $256.7 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Atlassian said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion.

