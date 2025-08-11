Atara Biotherapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of 19 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.32, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.