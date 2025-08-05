Assurant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $235.3 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $235.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $4.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.43 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.14 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.

Assurant shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $188.83, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

