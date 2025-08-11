Assertio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported a loss of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its second quarter.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $29.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 73 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.

