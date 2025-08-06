Assembly Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Wednesday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.33.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period.

Assembly Biosciences shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.43, a rise of 45% in the last 12 months.

