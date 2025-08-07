Aspen Aerogels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.1…

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $78 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.1 million.

Aspen Aerogels expects a full-year loss of $3.86 to $3.73 per share, with revenue in the range of $297 million to $317 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 58% in the last 12 months.

