Artivion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $113 million in the period.

Artivion shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.70, an increase of 30% in the last 12 months.

