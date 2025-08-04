Artesian Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $6.9…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $6.9 million.

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $28.5 million in the period.

Artesian Resources shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.81, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARTNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARTNA

