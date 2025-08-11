Ark Restaurants: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ark Restaurants Corp. (ARKR) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $3.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 7 cents per share.

The restaurant and bar operator posted revenue of $43.7 million in the period.

Ark Restaurants shares have declined 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.01, a fall of 43% in the last 12 months.

