Ares Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ares Management LP (ARES) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $137.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.05 billion, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Ares Management shares have climbed nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

