Ardelyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Monday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its second quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $97.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.39. A year ago, they were trading at $6.05.

