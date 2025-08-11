Arcturus Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.11 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.39, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

