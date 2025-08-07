Arcosa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $59.7 million. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $59.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $736.9 million in the period.

Arcosa expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion.

Arcosa shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $85.10, a climb of roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

