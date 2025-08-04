Archrock Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $63.4 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $383.2 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have declined slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year.

