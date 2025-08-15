Arcadia Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $3.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

