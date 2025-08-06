Arbutus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — WARMINSTER, Pa. (AP) — Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.5…

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. (ABUS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Warminster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.41. A year ago, they were trading at $3.62.

