Arbor Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $34.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $240.3 million in the period.

Arbor Realty Trust shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

