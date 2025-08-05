Aramark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $71.8 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $71.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.66 billion.

Aramark shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

