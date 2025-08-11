Aquestive Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Monday reported a loss of $13.5 million…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Monday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its second quarter.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.86. A year ago, they were trading at $3.43.

