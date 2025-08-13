Aqua Metals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $7.44.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.22. A year ago, they were trading at $38.96.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQMS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.