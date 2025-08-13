Aptose Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTOF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTOF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $2.76.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.24. A year ago, they were trading at $14.26.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APTOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APTOF

