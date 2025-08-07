Applied Optoelectronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic products used by cable TV providers posted revenue of $103 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Applied Optoelectronics expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $115 million to $127 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.33, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

