Appian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $312,000 in its second quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $170.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Appian expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $176 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Appian expects full-year earnings in the range of 28 cents to 36 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $695 million to $703 million.

Appian shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

