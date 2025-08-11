Apartment Investment Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Monday reported a loss of $19.3 million…

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $52.8 million in the period.

Apartment Investment Management expects full-year earnings to be $5.20 to $5.40 per share.

Apartment Investment Management shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.91, a decrease of 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIV

