Anterix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (AP) — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $25.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.35. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 48 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

Anterix shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.40, a drop of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.