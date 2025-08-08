ANI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $8.5…

BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — BAUDETTE, Minn. (AP) — ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $8.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $211.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.4 million.

ANI expects full-year revenue in the range of $818 million to $843 million.

ANI shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.