AngloGold Ashanti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SURREY, Britain (AP) — SURREY, Britain (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $669…

SURREY, Britain (AP) — SURREY, Britain (AP) — AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $669 million.

The Surrey, Britain-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.25 per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.41 billion.

AngloGold Ashanti shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.