Angi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $10.9 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $278.2 million in the period.

Angi shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.67, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

