Andersons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $34.65, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.

