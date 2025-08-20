Analog Devices: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $518.5…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $518.5 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, were $2.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.12 to $2.32.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Analog Devices shares have climbed 8.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 9%. The stock has risen 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.