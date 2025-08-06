Amtech: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $106,000.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $106,000.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $17 million to $19 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.48. A year ago, they were trading at $5.26.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASYS

