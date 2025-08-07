Amprius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its second quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.9 million.

Amprius shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.72, increasing sevenfold in the last 12 months.

