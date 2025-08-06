Amplify Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.4 million. The Houston-based…

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $68.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.76. A year ago, they were trading at $6.44.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPY

