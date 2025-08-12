Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $7.3 million,…

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $7.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $113.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.40. A year ago, they were trading at $1.49.

