Amneal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $22.4…

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $22.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $724.5 million in the period.

Amneal expects full-year revenue in the range of $70 million to $75 million.

Amneal shares have risen 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.