AMN Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $116.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $3.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $658.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $652.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.92, a decrease of 72% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN

