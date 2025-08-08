Ames National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $4.5 million.…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $4.5 million.

The bank, based in Ames, Iowa, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Ames National shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

