American Woodmark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $14.6 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $403 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 33% in the last 12 months.

