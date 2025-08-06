American Public Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net…

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (AP) — American Public Education Inc. (APEI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charles Town, West Virginia-based company said it had net loss of 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $162.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161 million.

American Public Education shares have climbed 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.61, an increase of 85% in the last 12 months.

