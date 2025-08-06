American International Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.14 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.98. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $7.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.84 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.82 billion.

American International Group shares have climbed roughly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $79.06, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.