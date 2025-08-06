American Coastal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $26.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $86.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $84.2 million.

American Coastal shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.18, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

