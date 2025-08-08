American Axle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $39.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The maker of auto parts posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

American Axle expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.75 billion to $5.95 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $4.58. A year ago, they were trading at $6.07.

