Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.9 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $472.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $411.3 million.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion.

Ameresco shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.70, a decline of 39% in the last 12 months.

