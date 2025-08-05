Amentum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $10…

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $3.56 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 billion.

Amentum expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.98 billion to $14.18 billion.

Amentum shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMTM

